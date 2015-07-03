Enchant announce European tour

Enchant will perform a pair of UK concerts as part of their first European tour in 10 years.

October dates in London and Bilston are part of a two-week, 11-show trek that begins on October 4 at the ProgPower Europe festival in Baarlo, Netherlands.

The double-headlining tour with Hasse Froberg & Musical Companion is in support of 2014’s The Great Divide, Enchant’s comeback album following a 10-year hiatus.

Guitarist Doug Ott says: “We are super excited to be headed back to Europe to play for our fans. It’s been way too long and we’re looking forward to being back on the road performing again, playing old favorites and a bunch of new material from The Great Divide.

“We are doing a double headlining tour with Hasse Froberg & Musical Companion, which will be a great overall evening of killer progressive music every night.”

The follow-up to 2003’s Tug Of War, The Great Divide developed after the band regrouped following an eight-year absence.

Enchant’s new lineup features Ott, vocalist Ted Leonard of Spock’s Beard and Thought Chamber fame, bassist Ed Platt, keyboardist Bill Jenkins from Sound Of Contact and drummer Sean Flanegan of Cynthesis.

Following the European shows, Enchant will perform on the 2015 edition of Yes’ Cruise To The Edge festival in November.

EUROPEAN TOUR

Oct 04: Baarlo, The Netherlands - ProgPower Europe (Enchant only!)

Oct 05: Berlin Magnet, Germany

Oct 06: München Kranhalle, Germany

Oct 07: Oberhausen Zentrum Altenberg, Germany

Oct 08: Rüsselsheim Das Rind, Germany

Oct 09: Stuttgart Schocken Club, Germany

Oct 10: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, The Netherlands

Oct 11: London The Underworld, UK

Oct 12: Bilston The Robin 2, UK

Oct 13: Paris Backstage, France