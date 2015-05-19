Employed To Serve stream new album Greyer Than You Remember

The latest release from Holy Roar’s hardcore upstarts Employed To Serve is now being streamed exclusively via Metal Hammer.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, guitarist Sammy Urwin says Greyer Than You Remember is “a soundtrack to getting older, getting colder and just becoming another face in the ever-growing and ever-miserable crowd.”

Sounds cheery, right? Well join the miserable moshpits at one of Employed To Serve’s album release shows below:

22nd May: Sanctuary, Basingstoke 23rd May: Unicorn, Camden London 24th May: Edge Of The Wedge, Southsea 25th May: Gryphon, Bristol 26th May: Sticky Mikes, Brighton

Greyer Than You Remember is out 25th May via Holy Roar.