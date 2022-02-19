Empire Springs announce two new singles ahead of new album The Luminescence

US prog quartet Empire Springs will release new album The Luminescence in April

Alabama prog rockers Empire Springs have announced two further singles ahead o the release of their upcoming debut album The Luminescence, which the quartet will release on April 29.

Last month the band released standalone single Broken Glass. They've followed this with another non-album single Ascend, which is out now. Then, on March 25, the band will release the first new music from the album, Drawing Lines.

“It’s primarily about self-reflection and discovery, with the lyrics exploring topics like trust, obligation, abandonment, resolving trauma, the deconstruction of relationships, and finding oneself in a life-changing ethical dilemma," bassist and vocalist Brett Bellomy says of new album.

