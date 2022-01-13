Trending

Empire Springs share new single Broken Glass

Alabama prog quartet Empire Springs will release new album The Luminescence in April

US prog rock quartet Empire Springs have streamed their brand new single Broken Glass, which you can listen to in full below.

Broken Glass itself is a standalone release, but the band will release their upcoming album The Luminescence on April 29.

“It’s primarily about self-reflection and discovery, with the lyrics exploring topics like trust, obligation, abandonment, resolving trauma, the deconstruction of relationships, and finding oneself in a life-changing ethical dilemma," says bassist and vocalist Brett Bellomy, of the Birmingham, Alabama outfit's new album.

“We tried to be tasteful and subtle with it, but every song has at least one melodic link to another song.” It even channels the cyclical nature of Pink Floyd’s 1979 opus, The Wall, by having “the last piece fade out over the same melody that appears at the start of the album.

