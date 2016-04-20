Trending

Emma King launches Devil City video

View Emma King’s video for Devil City, from her upcoming debut album

Emma King
Emma King has premiered a video for her track Devil City via The Blues.

It’s the opening number on her self-titled debut album, set for launch on May 27.

King says: “The song is about feeling completely lost in unfamiliar territory – getting pulled back in every time you try to leave.”

Devil City appears on the CD that accompanies the latest edition of The Blues. Emma King is available for pre-order now. She begins a UK festival tour in June.

Emma King tour dates

Jun 05: London Folk Festival
Jun 09: Cornwall Royal Cornwall Show
Jun 17: Thirsk Willowman Festival
Jun 18: Beverley Folk Festival
Jun 25: Bishop Aukland Hamsterley Forest Music Festival
Jul 02: Buntingford Buntsfest
Jul 30: Suffolk Dissfest
Aug 28: Cottingham Festival

Emma King tracklist

  1. Devil City
  2. All the Other Fools
  3. Keep it Coming
  4. Rollin’ In
  5. Baby You Don’t Mean Nothing
  6. You Lie Awake
  7. (Let’s Hope) Tomorrow is a Better Day
  8. The Lights
  9. Now We Get Away
  10. Over & Out