Emma King launches Devil City video

Emma King has premiered a video for her track Devil City via The Blues.

It’s the opening number on her self-titled debut album, set for launch on May 27.

King says: “The song is about feeling completely lost in unfamiliar territory – getting pulled back in every time you try to leave.”

Devil City appears on the CD that accompanies the latest edition of The Blues. Emma King is available for pre-order now. She begins a UK festival tour in June.

Jun 05: London Folk Festival

Jun 09: Cornwall Royal Cornwall Show

Jun 17: Thirsk Willowman Festival

Jun 18: Beverley Folk Festival

Jun 25: Bishop Aukland Hamsterley Forest Music Festival

Jul 02: Buntingford Buntsfest

Jul 30: Suffolk Dissfest

Aug 28: Cottingham Festival

Emma King tracklist