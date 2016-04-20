Emma King launches Devil City video

Emma King has premiered a video for her track Devil City via The Blues.
It’s the opening number on her self-titled debut album, set for launch on May 27.
King says: “The song is about feeling completely lost in unfamiliar territory – getting pulled back in every time you try to leave.”
Devil City appears on the CD that accompanies the latest edition of The Blues. Emma King is available for pre-order now. She begins a UK festival tour in June.
Emma King tour dates
Jun 05: London Folk Festival
Jun 09: Cornwall Royal Cornwall Show
Jun 17: Thirsk Willowman Festival
Jun 18: Beverley Folk Festival
Jun 25: Bishop Aukland Hamsterley Forest Music Festival
Jul 02: Buntingford Buntsfest
Jul 30: Suffolk Dissfest
Aug 28: Cottingham Festival
Emma King tracklist
- Devil City
- All the Other Fools
- Keep it Coming
- Rollin’ In
- Baby You Don’t Mean Nothing
- You Lie Awake
- (Let’s Hope) Tomorrow is a Better Day
- The Lights
- Now We Get Away
- Over & Out