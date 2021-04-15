Emerson, Lake and Palmer to release Tarkus Picture Disc for Record Store Day

Emerson, Lake and Palmer will release a new picture disc of their legendary Tarkus album for Record Store Day on June 12.

The new disc has been mastered from 2012 HD remaster by Andy Pearce and Matt Wortham. The release come son a die-cut sleeve which, along with the disc, will replicate William Neal’s original surrealist tank/armadillo album artwork.

Tarkus, the bands' second studio album, was released in 1971 and was Emerson, Lake and Palmer's only UK number one album. It also reached No. 9 in the US. The album's centrepiece is the seven-part 21-minute title track which took up all of side one of the original vinyl.

At the same time Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy have rescheduled their 2021 UK tour which was postponed due to Covid. The 50th Anniversary of Trilogy UK tour dates can be seen below.

“Now with vocals on many of the songs, we are bringing a new dimension to the show we have done in the past," says Palmer. "We started this last year and the response has been nothing short of exceptional.”

(Image credit: BMG)

Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy April 2022 tour dates:

Apr 1: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Apr 2: Leeds HRH Festival

Apr 3: Colchester Arts Centre

Apr 6: Milton Keynes The Stables

Apr 7: Southhampton 1865

Apr 8: Haslemere Haslemere Hall

Apr 9:Devizes Corn Exchange

Apr 10: Exeter Corn Exchange

Apr 12: Cardiff The Globe

Apr 14: Norwich Epic Studios

Apr 15: Canterbury Westgate Hall

Apr 16: Peterborough St. John's

Apr 17: Hull Hessle Town Hall

Apr 18: Kinross The Green Hotel

Apr 19: Kinross The Green Hotel

Apr 21: Leamington Spa The Assembly

Apr 22: London Under The Bridge

Apr 23: Harpenden TBC

Apr 27: Wimborne Tivoli Theatre