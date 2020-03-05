Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy announce European tour

Carl Palmer’s ELP’s Legacy have announced a 29-date tour of England and mainland Europe.

The shows have been lined up in celebration of Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s 50th anniversary and will get under way at the Teatro Deledda in Paulilatino, Italy, on April 1 and wrap up with a performance at the Colchester Arts Centre on June 8.

Palmer says: “We are extremely excited about returning to the venues of Europe and England. We will play many of the ELP favourites, and have added a few surprises to the show.

“Now with vocals on many of the songs, we are bringing a new dimension to the show we have done in the past. We started this last year and the response has been nothing short of exceptional.”

An extensive documentary on Emerson, Lake & Palmer titled You Were Meant To Be Here is currently in development and is expected to be released in 2021.

Last month, it was revealed that ELP’s epic Brain Salad Surgery track Karn Evil 9 is set to become a sci-fi movie.

Radar Pictures, the company behind the hit Jumanji films, has secured the rights to transform the 1973 song into a feature film, based around the title and lyrics.

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy 2020 European tour

Apr 01: Paulilatino Teatro Deledda, Italy

Apr 02: Rome Locanda, Italy

Apr 03: Lugagnano Il Giardino, Italy

Apr 04: Lugagnano Il Giardino, Italy

Apr 05: ReichenbachArt Rock, Germany

Apr 07: Bonn Harmonie, Germany

Apr 08: Palenberg Outbaix 2.0 - Ubach, Germany

Apr 09: Bree Ragnarock, Belgium

Apr 10: Drachten Iduna, Netherlands

Apr 11: Vlaardingen Kroepoekfabriek, Netherlands

Apr 14: Olomouc S-Club, Czech Republic

Apr 15: Kosice Kolosseum, Slovakia

Apr 16: Vienna Reigen Live, Austria

Apr 17: Broumov Klub Eden, Czech Republic

Apr 18: Rutesheim Uhlenspiegel, Germany

Apr 20: Budapest A38, Hungary

Apr 21: Nove Mesto Blue Note, Slovakia

Apr 23: Santiago de Compostela Sala Capitol, Spain

Apr 24: Vigo Sala Rougue, Spain

Apr 25: Coruña Sala Inn Club, Spain

May 27: Canterbury Westgate Hall, UK

May 28: London Under the Bridge, UK

May 30: Hessle Town Hall, UK

May 31: Holmfirth Picturedrome, UK

Jun 03: Milton Keynes The Stables, UK

Jun 04: Norwich Epic Studios, UK

Jun 06: Gateshead The Sage, UK

Jun 07: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Jun 08: Colchester Arts Centre, UK