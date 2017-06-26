Eloy share studio clip for The Vision, The Sword And The Pyre

Eloy have shared a studio video showing how work is progressing on their upcoming album The Vision, The Sword And The Pyre.

The record will be released on August 25 via Artist Station Records/Soulfood and is the first in a two-part epic about the life of Joan Of Arc.

It will feature classic Eloy members, bassist Klaus-Peter Matziol, keyboardists Hannes Folberth and Michael Gerlach, vocalist and guitarist Frank Bornemann along with new drummer Kristof Hinz.

The Vision, The Sword And The Pyre will also feature guest singers, including choirs.

Speaking about Joan Of Arc, Bornemann says: “In order to capture all the events and backgrounds woven around her life and make them tangible for myself, I have undertaken years of research.

“I can claim, I think with some certainty, to have become a considerable authority on her story, and one who has preoccupied himself with the smallest details of the events in order to penetrate right to the core of the true background.

“To this end I have also included things that have been concealed which I consider to be indispensable to nearing her true identity. There is therefore much in my work that has either fallen into oblivion or has simply gone unnoticed in the course of history.”

He adds: “However, I feel that the most difficult thing to do was to find a way to adequately and intelligibly convey the contents of the story within the complex musical contributions.

“I therefore finally decided to emphasise a protagonist in the figure of Jean de Metz who guides us through the action and as a trusted comrade-in-arms accompanies Jeanne d’Arc on her journey from the beginning to her tragic end at the stake.”

Eloy formed in 1969, releasing their self-titled debut in 1971. Since then the band have issued 18 studio albums.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Eloy Return With Bold New Concept Album