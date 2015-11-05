ELO announce intimate London show

Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced an intimate show at London’s Porchester Hall next week on November 9.

Lynne reactivated Electric Light Orchestra for a festival set at London’s Hyde Park last year, and last month revealed he was planning a run of shows early next year.

They’ll release Alone In The Universe on November 13 and Lynne will perform tracks from the record at the show, along with a selection of ELO classics.

Tickets for the performance go on sale at 12noon today (November 5).

Lynne will also play a show for BBC Radio 2 in London on November 12. Tickets are free and will be allocated at random once the ballot closes at 10pm tonight (November 5).

To keep up to date with Lynne’s future plans, fans can register on ELO’s official website.