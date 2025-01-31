Eddie Vedder, Jack White, David Byrne and more to star at SNL 50th anniversary concert

A special concert celebrating a half century of Saturday Night Live will be held on Valentine's Day and feature Talking Heads singer David Byrne, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Jack White and others.

The event, titled SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, will also include performances from Arcade Fire, The B-52s, Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Devo. It's set to be held at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan on Friday, February 14 and will be hosted by former SNL cast member Jimmy Fallon.

Other acts confirmed to be on the line up are Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Brittany Howard, Jelly Roll, Chris Martin, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Bonnie Raitt, Robyn, and The Roots with more still to be announced.

It will be broadcast live on Peacock, beginning at 8pm ET. It will also screened at select IMAX theatres in California, Pennsylvania, Texas, New York and Florida.

The concert will be followed on February 16 by a three-hour SNL50: The Anniversary Special. On February 15, NBC will re-air the very first episode of Saturday Night Live. The show debuted on October 11, 1975 with George Carlin hosting and Billy Preston and Janis Ian as the musical guests.

All of the artists on the lineup have appeared as musical guests on SNL over the years.

The 50th anniversary celebrations for the long-running TV show are happening as a new movie called Saturday Night reimagines that first ever SNL episode. The film is described by Louder as a "free-flowing, sweaty-palmed, embolism-inducing rock’n’roll jam, with long tracking shots and a relentless backing track."