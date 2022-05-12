Ed Wynne announces second solo album Tumbling Through The Floativerse

Ozric Tentacles frontman Ed Wynne has announced that he will release his second solo album, Tumbling Through The Floativerse, tghrough Kscope Records on July 15.

The new album has been recorded in collaboration with Gre Vanderloo of Gracerooms. The pair began working together in early 2020 at Wynne’s Blue Bubble Studio in Fife, Scotland.

The album features guest appearances from Ozric Tentacles’ synth player Silas Neptune and Gracerooms bassist Paul Klaessen, with Ed Wynne himself on engineering duties and mastering from Adam Goodlet, along with typically psychedelic album artwork by Valerie Fangman, which you can view below.

“I’ve always enjoyed the synth orientated musical worlds he creates with his project ‘Gracerooms," explains Wynne. "Shortly before lockdown 2020, whilst making the early stages of the recent Ozrics album Space For The Earth, we decided to try and make some tunes together. Gre came over from Holland where he lives, to the Blue Bubble Studio here in Fife and we started recording pretty much straight away. We ended up with about six definite starting points, which then developed and unfolded into a harmonic realm we referred to as ‘The Floativerse’… A place where you might escape gravity for a moment”.

“It all began in 2018 when Ed asked me to play synths at a Nodens Ictus gig, which, as a heavy Ozric fan made me as proud as a peacock! That's where the idea of making an album together was formed," adds Vanderloo. "Ed visited me the year after and we had lots of fun in the Graceroom Studio recording some things here and there not knowing that some of that was already tumblin thru... Then I visited Ed a while after and we recorded lots of v-drums and synths and unknown layers of silly madness in the Blue Bubble Studio in Scotland. We had so much fun while creating this magical floativerse, and I think some will feel that.

"I think it's not an Ozric album and not a Gracerooms album, and yet somehow both. basically it’s Tumbling thru the Floativerse and it has Erpman and waterfalls."

Tumbling Through The Floativerse will be available on CD, black vinyl LP, limited edition blue vinyl LP and digital.

(Image credit: Kscope)

Ed Wynne: Tumbling Through The Floativerse

1. Oilyvoice

2. Seen The Sun

3. Magnetophoria

4. Pelmonauts

5. Floating Plates

6. Infinity Curtains

7. Starseeds