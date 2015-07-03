Echolyn set to unveil I Heard You Listening

Echolyn will release their eighth album later this month, they’ve announced.

I Heard You Listening will be issued on July 31 and features nine tracks, clocking in at more than 60 minutes in total.

The band say: “We started work on I Heard You Listening back in September of 2013 and made it a point to get together every Thursday night to smash really big rocks into little bitty rocks that can be thrown with purpose.

“Over the next year we bashed and crashed and chipped away until we had something worth pointing at. The year left us with 14 songs, nine of which fit together perfectly for this new album.

“We are incredibly happy with the result and truly bursting for you to listen.”

The record - the follow-up to 2012’s self-titled effort - is available via a special pre-sale which fans can access at Echolyn’s website until July 15. Signed copies of the CD version are offered as part of the pre-sale, along with other bonus items.

