Fans at a Darkness Divided gig in Germany brought a touch of Viking spirit to proceedings.

A group of fans at the Haus Ennepetal venue in Ennepetal sat down during the band’s performance of The Hands That Bled and started a mass rowing ritual. A video of the incident can be viewed below.

Darkness Divided say: “Our German friends having some fun during The Hands That Bled.”

Last month, Amon Amarth frontman Johan Hegg told TeamRock he was looking forward to headlining Bloodstock 2017 because that’s where their fans first performed the “epic Viking rowing” ritual.

Hegg said: “It’s great that we’re going to be back at Bloodstock. I love it there, it’s a fun festival to play. We always had a great time there, always had a great crowd.

“And of course that is where the ‘epic Viking rowing’ was invented, so that will always have a special place in our hearts.”

Bloodstock 2017 takes place from August 10 to 13 at Catton Park, Walton On Trent, England.

Amon Amarth released their 10th album Jomsviking this year.

The Hands That Bled is taken from Darkness Divided’s 2014 debut album Written in Blood. The band’s self-titled second album was released earlier this year.

