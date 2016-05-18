Disturbed's Dan Donegan hails rock fans as 'great parents'

Disturbed guitarist Dan Donegan has described metalheads as ‘great parents’ for bringing their children up to love heavy music.

Donegan says the band have noticed a whole new generation of fans in the audience since they returned from a four-year hiatus with last year’s comeback album Immortalized.

He tells Jenn Marino (via Blabbermouth): “It’s amazing to be off the road for four and a half years and come back and see that next generation of kids.

“That’s some great parenting there. Bringing their kids out to the shows now, and it’s a wide demographic of fans that we’ve kind of developed over the years.

“I’m not trying to knock all the other genres, but that stuff kind of comes and goes. Rock music, you get lifelong fans out of this genre.”

Donegan continues: “When we’re stomping around, making some noise, it’s just a reminder to the rest of the world that there’s a huge rock fanbase out there.

“And we may be the black sheep of the music industry, but that’s fine. We do our thing. This is a lifestyle-type music – this isn’t a trendy thing.”

Disturbed tour with Breaking Benjamin and Alter Bridge from July.

Jul 09: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 12: Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 17: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 19: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 20: Indianapolis Klipsch Amphitheatre, IN

Jul 22: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 23: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 24: Darien Center Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 26: Detroit DTE Energy Amphitheatre, MI

Jul 27: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 29: Scranton Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 30: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach, NY

Jul 31: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ

Aug 04: Gilford Bank Of NH Pavilion, NH

Aug 08: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 12: Dallas Gexa Energy Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 13: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 15: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 19: Concord Pavilion, CA