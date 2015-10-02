Earthside launch album teaser

Earthside have released a trailer for their debut album A Dream In Static.

It follows the video for their track Mob Mentality, featuring Sevendust’s Lajon Witherspoon, the Moscow Studio Symphony Orchestra and ballet dancers Kyla Ernts-Alper and Wade Watson.

Guitarist and composer Jamie van Dyck recently said the work “sets the stage for the collaborative spirit we hope to embody as we reach into the worlds of film, dance, video games and other visual arts.”

A Dream In Static will be released on October 23, also featuring Dan Tompkins of TesseracT, Bjorn Strid of Soilwork and Eric Zirlinger of Face The King.

Tracklist