Early Prime Day deal: Amazon wipe 25% off the thunderous Sony SRS-XB33 speaker

This year’s Amazon Prime Day is all set to take place on June 21 and 22 – but that hasn’t stopped the online shopping giant from getting the deals going early. A case in point is the awesome Sony SRS-XB33 speaker in black, which has been reduced from £150 to £112.32 – an early summer saving of 25%. You can also save big on other colours in the range as you can see below.

The Sony SRS-XB33 sits proudly in our Loudest Bluetooth speakers list, rubbing shoulders with offerings from the likes of Marshall, Bose, Sonos and JBL… and with good reason.

It can pump out a hefty slab of noise, has 24-hours of battery life, it's dust proof, it’s portable and it boasts IP67 waterproof tech to keep everything nice and dry. It even has flashing disco lights for an added bit of bling.

It’s also possible – albeit highly unlikely that anyone will actually try – to chain 100 Sony SRS-XB33 together to create a sonic blast that would literally be heard for miles around.

