Early Black Friday deal: Save over £100 on Marshall’s sleek Mid A.N.C wireless headphones

Thanks to their iconic amps adorning the stages of rock legends down through the years, Marshall have always been a favourite brand among music fans.

Their Bluetooth speakers all carry that famous logo, while their design takes inspiration from those massive stage cabs – and deliver a suitable big sound. And when it comes to headphones, Marshall are no slouch either.

And as we prepare for all the big Black Friday music deals, Amazon have decided to smash more than £100 off the price of the excellent Marshall Mid Active Noise Cancelling wireless Bluetooth headphones.

They usually retail for £239.99 but right now, you can grab a set of these awesome cans for £137.17 – a whopping saving of 43%. They offer crystal clear sound while a 3-hour charge will give you 20-hours of playback. They’re also fold, making them easy to stow when not in use.

