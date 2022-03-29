Dutch proggers Galaxy finally release full-length album after 25 years!

Galaxy, who featured Kayak vocalist Bart Schwertmann, are to have their lone full-length album, Runaway Men, originally recorded in 1997, released through Shaded Moon Entertainment on May 27.

Galaxy were a Dutch melodic prog quartet, who alongside Schwertmann on bass and vocals featured bothers Ard and Nils Offers on keyboards and drums and guitarist and vocalist Neils Lingbeek.

The band formed in 1987, when Ard Offers was just 11-years old, and released several demo tapes and the mini-album Back Before The Storm. However the band's full-length debut album, which they recorded in 1997 never saw the light of day.

Schwertmann, who went on to win the Soundmixshow on Dutch national television in 1999 with his rendition of Ghetsemane from the musical Jesus Christ Superstar, before joining Dutch prog legends Kayak, passed the unmixed tapes of Runaway Men to music promoter David van Hartingsveldt, who pushed for a release on his Shaded Moon Entertainment label.

Lingbeek then scoured his attic and visited all former establishments of the Mastersound Studios to go through the entire Mastersound archive to complete the album.

(Image credit: Shaded Moon Entertainment)

Galaxy: Runaway Men

1. Answers

2. Look Into My Eyes

3. Never The Same

4. In Her Head

5. Lady Of Fire

6. Talk To Me

7. Gallery Play

8. Runaway Man