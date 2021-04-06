Dutch prog rockers Perfect Storm release video for Strength

Dutch prog rock sextet Perfect Storm have released a video for Strength. It's taken from the band's debut album No Air, which has recently been released through Glassville Records.

"We are happy to present a performance video for a song on our new album," the band tell Prog. "The song Strength is an energetic and maybe a little bit darker song than other songs on the album. It has a lot of dynamics, heavy grooves, and polyphonic vocals of our vocalists Adel, Hiske, and Ard (keyboardist) with some melodic twists.

"Lyrically Strength is about the uncertainties, insecurities we face. How to be strong enough to acknowledge them, be confronted with them. Within yourself and in the world. Do you always listen to that little voice in your head? Do you believe everything you are told by others? We live in a beautiful world, but it is also full of sorrow. Everyone has their own opinions, norms, and values. But we don't all share them. What's normal? You will be heard if you speak up? Often enough not, so you will have to be strong to stand your ground. Do you stay close yourself or do you follow the bigger crowd? Life, personally and beyond, is almost a game. A tricky game. How to fit in?"

Formed three years ago in Groningen by guitarist Gert-Jan Schurer, the band boast three vocalists: Hiske Oosterwijk, keyboard player Ard Offers and Adel Saflou, who fled from Syria several years ago and found a home in the Netherlands.

The band's sound is a mix of their fondness for prog, jazz, electronic acts like Aphex Twin and film composers such as Hans Zimmer.

