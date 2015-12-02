Dropkick Murphys unveil 2016 US dates

Dropkick Murphys have announced a 20th anniversary US tour for 2016.

The 25-date trek kicks off in Cleveland on February 18 and wraps up with the group’s annual St Patrick’s Day hometown shows in Boston. Tiger Army will join them as main support.

Frontman Ken Casey says: “It’s been an honour and a privilege to do this band for 20 years. Considering the band started on a bet, I’m pretty damn proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish. After 20 years, we are more grateful and enthusiastic than ever. The best is yet to come.”

The band’s latest album is 2013’s Signed And Sealed In Blood.

DROPKICK MURPHYS 20TH ANNIVERSARY US TOUR 2016

Feb 18: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Feb 19: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Feb 20: St Paul Myth Live, MN

Feb 21: Madison Orpheum Theater, WI

Feb 23: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Feb 24: Memphis New Daisy Theatre, TN

Feb 26: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Feb 27: Austin Stubb’s, TX

Feb 28: New Orleans Civic Theatre, LA

Feb 29: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Mar 02: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Mar 03: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Mar 04: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Mar 05: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

Mar 06: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

Mar 08: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Mar 09: New York Webster Hall, NY

Mar 10: New York Webster Hall, NY

Mar 11: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Mar 12: Washington RFK Stadium (Shamrock Fest), DC

Mar 13: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Mar 17: Boston Venue TBA, MA

Mar 18: Boston Venue TBA, MA

Mar 19: Boston, MA Agganis Arena with House Of Blues Afterparty, MA

Mar 20: Boston Venue TBA, MA