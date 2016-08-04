Drive-By Truckers release What It Means studio video

Drive-By Truckers have released a live studio video of their performance of their new track What It Means.

The song features on the Southern rock outfit’s 12th album American Band, which is out on September 30 via ATO Records LLC.

Vocalist and guitarist Patterson Hood previously said of the follow-up to 2014’s English Oceans: “Some people are trying to define what it is to be American. Definitions based on some outdated ideology of prejudice and fear.

“We are loudly proclaiming that those people don’t speak for us. America is and always has been a land of immigrants and ideals. Ideals that we have often fallen short of achieving, but it’s the striving that has given us whatever claims to greatness we have had.

“That’s what America means to us and ‘We’re an American band.”

Drive-By Truckers head out on tour later this month for a string of dates across North America in support of American Band which is available for pre-order.

The American Band cover

Drive-By Truckers American Band tracklist

Ramon Casiano Darkened Flags On The Cusp Of Dawn Surrender Under Protest Guns Of Umpqua Filthy And Fried When The Sun Don’t Shine Kinky Hypocrites Ever South What It Means Once They Banned Imagine Baggage

Aug 19: Aspen Belly Up, CO

Aug 20: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 27: Lexington Moon Tower Music Fest, KY

Sep 16: Toronto Fort York Garrison Common, ON

Sep 17: Fredericton Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival, NB

Sep 23: Kansas City Grinder’s, MO

Sep 24: Minneapolis First Avenue & 7th St Entry, MN

Sep 25: Sioux Falls The District, SD

Sep 28: Missoula The Wilma, MT

Sep 29: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Sep 30: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

Oct 02: Vancouver Rickshaw Theatre, BC

Oct 05: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Oct 06: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Oct 08: Stateline Montbleu Resort & Casino, NV

Oct 11: Los Angeles The Teragram Ballroom, CA

Oct 13: Solana Beach Belly Up Tavern, CA

Oct 14: San Luis Obispo Fremont Theatre, CA

Oct 15: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

Nov 03: Knoxville The Mill & Mine, TN

Nov 04: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Nov 06: Louisville Headliners Music Hall, KY

Nov 09: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Nov 10: Richmond The National, VA

Nov 12: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Nov 13: Charleston Music Hall, SC

Nov 15: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Nov 16: Tampa Theatre, FL

Nov 18: Tuscaloosa Druid City Music Hall, AL

Nov 19: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Drive-By Truckers: English Oceans