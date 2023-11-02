Dream Phases to tour UK with Syd Arthur's Josh Magill in November

US prog/psych quratet Dream Phases will tour the UK throughout November along with Syd Arthur's Josh Magill and Apollo Ray, from Brighton-based prog band Jouis.

The US band will alternate with either Magill or Apollo Ray as headline act through the tour, which kicks off in Deal on November 9 and runs through to Brghton on November 18.

The Los Angeles band will be debuting material from their upcoming Phantom Idol, from which the bands current single Velvet Knife is taken, You can listen to the new single below.

Dream Phase November tour dates:

Nov 9: Deal Lighthouse ^

Nov 10: Manchester Big Hands

Nov 12: London Servant Jazz Quarters ^*

Nov 13: Bristol Exchange ^*

Nov 14: Nottingham The Chameleon *

Nov 15: Wirksworth The Featherstar *

Nov 16: Canterbury The Ballroom ^*

Nov 17: London Cavendish Arms *

Nov 18: Brighton Alphabet ^*

^ w/Josh Magill

* w/Apollo Ray