Dream Awake release new video for Heavy Heart

Belfast metalcore crew Dream Awake are premiering their new song Heavy Heart exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming EP Don’t Hold Your Breath, the follow-up to 2015’s Pathfinder EP.

Speaking to Hammer about the video, vocalist and guitarist Conor Kelly says Heavy Heart embraces every aspect of Dream Awake’s sound.

“It contains emotion, tranquility, technicality and ambience within a heavy song – all while depicting the feeling of anxiety through its sound and delivery. It displays our ideal of creating music that the listener can feel, understand and relate to.

“The video portrays a person lost inside their own mind with no way out. How life affects them and how they react has no escape, no matter how hard they try. It is visually bleak in style and represents how we imagine the thoughts and feelings of those who suffer from any kind of heartache, pain and darkness would be.”

Dream Awake’s new EP Don’t Hold Your Breath is out August 18, and available to pre-order now.

