Dragged Into Sunlight to support Mayhem in Europe

Metal Hammer can exclusively reveal that UK outfit Dragged Into Sunlight will support Mayhem on their upcoming European tour.

It was announced in October last year that Mayhem would go on the road and play their influential 1994 album De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas in full. Now Dragged Into Sunlight have been confirmed as main support on all European dates up until April 8.

Dragged Into Sunlight tell Metal Hammer: “Mayhem have set a benchmark in extreme music for over 20 years.

“De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas is widely regarded as a landmark recording which continues to maintain its relevance and impact in a very different context today.

“It is an honour to celebrate 10 years of Dragged Into Sunlight as part of the Mayhem’s long overdue performance of De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas.”

To mark the announcement, Dragged Into Sunlight have released a NSFW video for their track Visceral Repulsion. Viewer discretion is advised as some scenes may cause distress.

Mayhem De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas tour 2017

Feb 03: Vancouver Rickshaw, BC

Feb 04: Portland Hawthorne Theater, OR

Feb 06: San Francisco Social Hall, CA

Feb 07: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Feb 08: Phoenix Club Red, AZ

Feb 10: San Antonio Alamo Music Hall, TX

Feb 11: Dallas Trees, TX

Feb 13: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Feb 14: Wilmington Throne Theater, NC

Feb 15: Washington The Howard Theater, DC

Feb 16: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA

Feb 17: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

Feb 18: Boston Royale, MA

Feb 19: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Mar 24: Karlstad Nojesfabriken, Sweden

Mar 25: Stockholm En Arena, Sweden

Mar 26: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Mar 27: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Mar 29: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Mar 30: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Mar 31: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Apr 01: Glasgow Lords Of The Land, UK

Apr 05: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Apr 06: Milan Live Club, Italy

Apr 07: Nova Gorica Mostovna, Slovenia

Apr 08: Vienna Metal Meeting, Austria

Apr 09: Zagreb Vintage Club, Croatia

Apr 10: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia

Apr 11: Sofia Mixtape5, Bulgaria

Apr 12: Brasov Club Rockstadt, Romania

Apr 13: Athens Fuzz Club, Greece

Apr 15: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Apr 16: Munich Dark Easter Metal Meeting, Germany