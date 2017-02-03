Blastfest 2017 cancelled

It’s been announced that this year’s Blastfest has been cancelled.

It was due to take place between February 22-25 in Bergen, Norway, and was to feature artists including the Devin Townsend Project, Leprous, Between The Buried And Me, Katatonia and Phil Anselmo’s Scour.

But with just weeks to go before the festival was due to get underway, organisers have been forced to pull the plug on the event, blaming poor ticket sales for their decision.

Festival bosses say in a statement: “The festival was first arranged in 2014. Great names have been presented, first and foremost for the local Bergen audience, but also for a number of guests from abroad.

“Blastfest AS have tried to continue arranging the festival, but due to low ticket sales and low forecasts for sales, the board of the company, with regrets, has found it correct to cancel the festival.

“The company has been delivered to The Bergen Tingrett for dissolution.”

Ticketmaster are expected to contact those who bought tickets in due course.

Last year, Blastfest organisers pulled controversial French black metal outfit Peste Noire from the 2017 bill following pressure from left wing protest groups.

Artists including Paradise Lost, Abbath, Ihsahn, Red Harvest, At The Gates and Satyricon have played the festival over the last couple of years.

