Download festival goer dies following medical issue on site

A festival goer has passed away following a medical incident at this year's Download weekender at Donington Park.

Police have confirmed that the man, who has not been named, fell ill just before Iron Maiden were about to take to the stage for their headline performance on the Saturday night (June 11).

Emergency services were called to the scene and attended to the man, before he was taken away to the Derby Royal Infirmary, where he later died.

Police are now investigating the incident.

Describing the scene, one eyewitness told LeicestershireLive: "It happened just before Iron Maiden came on and noticed people were shouting and then paramedics were going back and forth to help whoever it was.

"It was during the first song that they were taken away. I don’t think many people realised what was happening at first.”

Leicestershire Police declare in a statement: "We can confirm the death of a man who had been attending the Download Festival in Castle Donington at the weekend.

"The man became unwell at the festival on Saturday evening (11 June) and was taken to the Derby Royal Infirmary where he sadly died.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing."

The man passed away hours after East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance were dispatched to the festival following reports of a medical emergency involving another punter on the festival campsites.

“We received a call at 12.49pm on Saturday 11 June to Castle Donington, Leicestershire, to assist with a medical emergency,” said an EMAS spokesman. "The air ambulance was in attendance and assisted medical teams on site."