Doro to release her new studio album in August

Doro Pesch has announced that she’ll release a new studio album later this year.

The as-yet-untitled record will launch on August 3 via Nuclear Blast – just a week before her appearance at this year’s Bloodstock festival in the UK.

The former Warlock vocalist says: “The writing process of the album is complete and we’re currently finalising the mixing.

“This new record is going to be a diverse album with many fast songs and countless metal anthems. To be honest, I believe that one of these songs could become the next All We Are!”

Doro adds: “The first song that I wrote for the new album is a song dedicated to Lemmy. It’s called Living Life To The Fullest.”

In addition, Doro has announced a run of live dates, including a string of festival appearances and shows in Germany and Austria. Find further details below. More dates will be added in due course.

Feb 11-16: Miami Monsters of Rock Cruise, FL

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jul 12-14: Balingen Bang Your Head, Germany

Jul 15: Vizovice Masters Of Rock, Czech Republic

Jul 20: Fritzlar Rock am Stück, Germany

Jul 21: Wertheim Burgrock, Germany

Aug 02-04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 08-11: Villena Leyendas del Rock, Spain

Aug 10: Derby Bloodstock Festival, UK

Sep 01: Hartenholm Werner Rennen, Germany

Nov 16: Bremen Aladin, Germany

Nov 17: Hamburg Grobe Freiheit 36, Germany

Nov 18: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany

Nov 20: Görlitz Kulturbrauerei, Germany

Nov 21: Wien Simm City, Austria

Nov 23: Memmingen Kaminwerk, Germany

Nov 24: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany

Nov 25: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

Nov 27: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Nov 28: Erfurt Stadtgarten, Germany

Nov 30: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Dec 01: Bochum Zeche, Germany

