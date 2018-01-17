Doro to release her new studio album in August

Doro Pesch has announced that she’ll release a new studio album later this year.
The as-yet-untitled record will launch on August 3 via Nuclear Blast – just a week before her appearance at this year’s Bloodstock festival in the UK.
The former Warlock vocalist says: “The writing process of the album is complete and we’re currently finalising the mixing.
“This new record is going to be a diverse album with many fast songs and countless metal anthems. To be honest, I believe that one of these songs could become the next All We Are!”
Doro adds: “The first song that I wrote for the new album is a song dedicated to Lemmy. It’s called Living Life To The Fullest.”
In addition, Doro has announced a run of live dates, including a string of festival appearances and shows in Germany and Austria. Find further details below. More dates will be added in due course.
Doro 2018 tour dates
Feb 11-16: Miami Monsters of Rock Cruise, FL
Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jul 12-14: Balingen Bang Your Head, Germany
Jul 15: Vizovice Masters Of Rock, Czech Republic
Jul 20: Fritzlar Rock am Stück, Germany
Jul 21: Wertheim Burgrock, Germany
Aug 02-04: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 08-11: Villena Leyendas del Rock, Spain
Aug 10: Derby Bloodstock Festival, UK
Sep 01: Hartenholm Werner Rennen, Germany
Nov 16: Bremen Aladin, Germany
Nov 17: Hamburg Grobe Freiheit 36, Germany
Nov 18: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany
Nov 20: Görlitz Kulturbrauerei, Germany
Nov 21: Wien Simm City, Austria
Nov 23: Memmingen Kaminwerk, Germany
Nov 24: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany
Nov 25: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany
Nov 27: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Nov 28: Erfurt Stadtgarten, Germany
Nov 30: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Dec 01: Bochum Zeche, Germany