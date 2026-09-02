New York indie rock trio Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced details of their new live album Hidden in Pieces Live at the Royal Albert Hall, which was recorded in London in June 2025.

The album – their first since 2022's Cool it Down – is available to stream through their Bandcamp page, with physical versions to follow via Secretly Canadian on October 23.

A 22-minute film by director Barnaby Clay, titled Hidden in Pieces, can be viewed on the Criterion Channel until September 24.

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“I wanted to create a film that not only captured the live performance but also felt close to the spirit of what the band was going for with their shows," says Clay. "Something delicate and dream-like, like a precious memory, timeless, emotionally charged and shrouded in mystery.”

Check out the short trailer below.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Hidden In Pieces (Short Film Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

"Hidden in Pieces Live at the Royal Albert Hall was born out of a need to commune with our band and fan family in 2025, after the election," writes vocalist Karen O. "In the past, YYYs haven’t often chosen when to be back at it and out there, it often chooses us. It, being the times. We turn to live music when we need that specific quality of depth and light to see us through the times.



"We worked on these arrangements in February of ‘25 at Sonic Ranch in an impossibly small window of time," she continues. "Imaad Wasif and our string arranger Jherek Bischoff dove straight into the deep end with us as we arranged almost 24 songs for a quartet and acoustic instrumentation in less than a week. The stakes were high, the Royal Albert Hall was the 3rd play of the tour, most of this record is live from the hall. It was our first time performing there and the hype leading up to it was overwhelming, but ladies and gentlemen we believe the hype now we’ve done it.

"All the shows we performed on this small tour were extraordinarily vulnerable," she adds. "We hope that translates."

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You can pre-order the vinyl and CD editions through the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Bandcamp page.