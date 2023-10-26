Doro's latest celebration of all things heavy metal brims with power, pride and passion

By Geoff Barton
Peters And Lee. Renée And Renato. David Van Day and Thereza Bazar. If you're a sucker for a bit of cheesy male-female duettin' action, you're gonna love it when veteran German metal queen Doro Pesch teams up with (wait for it) Judas Priest's Rob Halford on (drum roll) the Bonnie Tyler/Jim Steinman chestnut Total Eclipse Of The Heart

We kid you not. It's right here on track 15, and it's the guiltiest of guilty pleasures. A little bit Warlock, a little bit Walsall, a killer combination. (FYI: also included here is a terrific Doro/Rob version of Priest's Living After Midnight.) 

So is the rest of the album a powder keg, and does it give off sparks? You betcha. Doro knows her heavy-metal - and then some. 

From lumbering NDH-style opener Children Of The Dawn, via the revved-up-and-rampant Lean Mean Rock Machine, to giant ballad Fels In Der Brandung, the entire caboodle brims with power, pride and passion.

