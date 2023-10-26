Doro's latest celebration of all things heavy metal brims with power, pride and passion

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Peters And Lee. Renée And Renato. David Van Day and Thereza Bazar. If you're a sucker for a bit of cheesy male-female duettin' action, you're gonna love it when veteran German metal queen Doro Pesch teams up with (wait for it) Judas Priest's Rob Halford on (drum roll) the Bonnie Tyler/Jim Steinman chestnut Total Eclipse Of The Heart.

We kid you not. It's right here on track 15, and it's the guiltiest of guilty pleasures. A little bit Warlock, a little bit Walsall, a killer combination. (FYI: also included here is a terrific Doro/Rob version of Priest's Living After Midnight.)

So is the rest of the album a powder keg, and does it give off sparks? You betcha. Doro knows her heavy-metal - and then some.

From lumbering NDH-style opener Children Of The Dawn, via the revved-up-and-rampant Lean Mean Rock Machine, to giant ballad Fels In Der Brandung, the entire caboodle brims with power, pride and passion.