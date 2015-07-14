Don Broco in Superlove video

Don Broco have released a video for their track Superlove, taken from second album Automatic.

The follow-up to 2012 debut Priorities is released on August 7 via Epic.

Frontman Rob Damiani last week took part in a charity skydive in memory of cancer victim Stephen Sutton. Damiani said: “The band had the pleasure of meeting Stephen at one of our gigs in 2013 and were inspired by his incredible energy and enthusiasm.

“We watched his numerous achievements from that day on with a huge admiration and feel extremely grateful to be given the chance to take part in such a fantastic event.”

Don Broco have just announced a UK tour ahead of their Reading and Leeds festival sets, with an additional show in London in December:

Aug 06: Bedford Esquires

Aug 07: Hoxton Bar & Kitchen

Aug 09: Colchester Arts Centre

Aug 10: Stoke-On-Trent Sugarmill

Aug 11: York Duchess

Aug 12: Birmingham Temple

Aug 14: Glasgow King Tuts

Aug 28: Reading Festival

Aug 29: Leeds Festival

Dec 13: O2 Academy Brixton