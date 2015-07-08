You Me At Six and Don Broco join Teenage Cancer Trust skydive

Members of You Me At Six and Don Broco are taking part in a charity skydiving event on July 10 to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The jump will take place at Hibaldstow Airfield in Lincolnshire in memory of Stephen Sutton.

Sutton was diagnosed with an incurable form of cancer in December 2012 yet raised £3.2 million for the charity before he passed away aged 19. He was posthumously awarded an MBE for his efforts.

Inspired by Stephen and at the request of his family, Teenage Cancer Trust have organised a skydiving event in an attempt to break the world record of the most tandem skydives in one day – one of Stephen’s ambitions.

Team Boogie – which includes Dan Flint (You Me At Six) Matt Donnelly and Rob Damiani (Don Broco) and members of Raw Power Management – have joined forces to raise even more money for the campaign.

Says Don Broco vocalist Rob Damiani: “The band had the pleasure of meeting Stephen at one of our gigs in 2013 and were inspired by his incredible energy and enthusiasm. We watched his numerous achievements from that day on with a huge admiration and feel extremely grateful to be given the chance to take part in such a fantastic event.”

Adds You Me At Six drummer Dan Flint: “As nervous as I am, it’s going to be amazing and for such a good cause too!”

To sponsor Team Boogie – which, incidentally, is named after a gathering of skydivers who focus on fun rather than competition – click here. Every single penny will go towards helping teenagers and young adults with cancer throughout the UK.