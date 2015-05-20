Dommengang release Her Blues video

Dommengang have premiered a video for their track Her Blues with Prog.

The song is taken from the US pyschedelic rock outfit’s debut album Everybody’s Boogie, which was released this week.

Frontman Sig Wilson says: “The song itself is a heavy dose of influences without thinking about them – Michael Hurley, Junior Kimbrough, Alan Blind Owl Wilson, Peter Greene, Black Sabbath. It’s amusing to listen to because of this – a real hoot.”

He explains that the lyrics came from a “very lucid dream” and continues: “I remember the feelings more than anything. A man has lost his wife. He walks his property thinking of her, and as night falls he’s visited by her ghost. He may or may not pass into the afterworld and see her at these times.”

The video was shot in Zig Zag, Oregon, below Mt Hood. Wilson says: “It’s a very sacred place for me. We drove the truck around mountain roads all night, and walked in the woods until way past dark. Next morning we walked for hours, hungover and thirsty, filming on the first beautiful day of the year. It felt like the dream in a way – endless and without destination.”

The promo was filmed on a iPhone, because, Wilson explains, their 1990 VHS camcorder died at the start of the shoot. Everybody’s Boogie is on sale now.

Tracklist