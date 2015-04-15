Dommengang launch psych boogie track

Pyschedelic rock outfit Dommengang have launched a stream of Everybody’s Boogie, the title track from their debut album.

It’s released on May 18 via Thrill Jockey Records, who describe the work as “gloriously inventive fuzzed-out experimentation.”

Brooklyn-based Sig Wilson, Brian Markham and Adam Bulgasem have a background steeped in blues and proto-punk. But the label adds: “Their music abandons traditional song structures and replaces recognisable tropes with progressive frameworks.”

Everybody’s Boogie is available for pre-order now.