Slipknot’s producer explains why he recorded Iowa with a broken back: “It put a very next-level diligence into those guys”

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Slipknot’s former producer has revealed why he recorded the Iowan nu metal nine-piece’s second album with a broken back.

Ross Robinson, who worked with the band on their landmark 1999 self-titled debut, returned for 2001’s Iowa but broke his back in a motocross accident midway through production. He took only one day off before resuming his duties.

In the new issue of Metal Hammer, Robinson, 59, is asked why he continued and didn’t relinquish his role on Iowa to another producer. He explains that his injury reminded the members of their raw metal roots and early determination.

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“No, that’d be impossible,” he answers. “It was actually really good for the record because the guys were being taken out in Hollywood, hanging out with all these big stars and shit. When I broke my back and showed up anyway, it put a very next-level diligence into those guys.

“Joey [Jordison, then-drummer] said to me later, ‘It was the greatest thing that ever happened to us.’ It was really tough – I’d get home and just lie there watching The Big Lebowski until I passed out. I was in so much pain, but I’d get to the studio and it’d be, ‘Let’s get it the fuck on!’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Robinson is asked what the toughest part of recording Iowa was. He surprisingly doesn’t say it was recording with a broken back, instead mentioning the vocal overdub process and how it drew out personal demons within the band.

“Vocal overdubs could be tough,” he says. “The bar was set so high with the band slamming together – when you’re that extreme, it gets difficult, especially when you’re on your own and trying to get back into the zone. There was a lot going on with Corey [Taylor, vocals] at the time too – he’d be going out pretty much every night and had this little fanbase of people he hung out with.

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“Weirdly, the easiest one to get in the zone was when Sid’s [Wilson, turntables] grandfather passed away, and I’d asked him to do some overdubs for the background of People = Shit. He was so distraught, sad, hurt and was just crying. I was like, ‘You’re doing backgrounds today’ and he nailed it.”

Slipknot released Iowa on August 28, 2001, and consolidated the commercial success of their debut. It topped the UK album chart and reached number three in the US. It has since been certified Platinum in both markets, as well as in Canada.

Despite Iowa’s critical and commercial success, the band were in disarray during its production and release, burnt out by touring and using substances.

Singer Taylor told Loudwire in 2015: “We fought every cliche leading up to getting signed, going out and playing shows, and then, all of a sudden, we had everything: double-Platinum album, we were one of the biggest metal bands in the world, we were headlining because nobody wanted us to open for them. We were making a hugely, hugely anticipated album, so we just started getting fucked up.”

Due to these issues, Slipknot went on hiatus in 2002. They returned in 2004 with their third album, Vol. 3: The Subliminal Verses, which charted number two in the US and later also went Platinum.

Slipknot are currently recording their as-yet-unannounced eighth studio album. Guitarist Jim Root recently revealed that they’ve been tracking with Faith No More producer Matt Wallace, with more than 50 song ideas stockpiled.

TMZ reported earlier this month that turntablist Wilson had left the lineup after 28 years, but the band have yet to comment on the matter.

Read the full interview with Robinson in the new Hammer, which you can order now and get delivered directly to your door.