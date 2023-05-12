Dolly Parton has released the first single from her rock album and it most definitely rocks

Country legend Dolly Parton has released World On Fire, the first single from her upcoming, eagerly awaited rock album Rockstar. Parton announced the details of the album earlier this week.

World On Fire is an acoustic guitar-driven epic in the vein of Bon Jovi's Wanted Dead Or Alive, but with a choir and the rhythm from Queen's We Will Rock You thrown into the mix. There's an upwards shift of mood at around the two-minute mark, and overall it's the kind of rock monster that's much more Sunset Strip than it is Honky Tonk Highway. There's even a bit towards the end that's clearly aimed at getting an audience to sing along.

The lyrics? Parton pulls no punches.

"Don’t get me started on politics," she sings. "Now how are we to live in a world like this? / Greedy politicians, present and past / They wouldn’t know the truth if it bit ‘em in the ass."

"Billy got a gun, Joey got a knife / Janey got a sign to carry in the fight / Marching in the streets with sticks and stones / Don’t you ever believe words don’t break bones."

Well, quite.

"I think it speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time," explains Parton. "I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better."

Rockstar, which features contributions from Steven Tyler, Elton John, Sting, Steve Perry, Ann Wilson, John Fogerty, Kid Rock, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Peter Frampton, Nikki Sixx, John 5, Rob Halford, Pat Benatar, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and many more, is released on November 11. Full track details below.

Dolly Parton: Rockstar tracklist

1. Rockstar (with special guest Richie Sambora)

2. World on Fire

3. Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting)

4. Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry)

5. Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Lee)

6. Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty)

7. Either Or (feat. Kid Rock)

8. I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler & special guest Warren Haynes)

9. What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks & special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. Purple Rain

11. Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13. Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

16. Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John)

19. Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21. We Are The Champions

22. Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. What’s Up? (feat. Linda Perry)

25. You’re No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29. Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)