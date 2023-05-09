Dolly Parton details long-awaited, much-hyped, star-studded rock album

Nashville legend Dolly Parton has conformed details of her upcoming rock album. The 30-song Rockstar will be released on November 11, and features an extraordinary lineup of guest musicians including Steven Tyler, Elton John, Sting, Steve Perry, Ann Wilson, John Fogerty, Kid Rock, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Peter Frampton, Nikki Sixx, John 5, Rob Halford, Pat Benatar, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and three members of Lynyrd Skynyrd: late frontman Ronnie Van Zant, the more recently departed Gary Rossington, and former drummer Artimus Pyle.

"I’m so excited to finally present my first rock'n'roll album, Rockstar!" says Parton. "I am very honoured and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!"

Rockstar includes nine original songs and 21 covers, including versions of Free Bird, We Will Rock You, Purple Rain, Open Arms, Long As I Can See The Light, Night Moves, Keep On Loving You and Stairway To Heaven. Full tracklist below.

The first single, the title track from the album, will be released this Thursday – to coincide with its world premiere at the Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas – and features former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora.

The album will be available via streaming services and as a double CD, but the most exciting format news is reserved for vinyl enthusiasts, with the quadruple set released in nine variants, with four different covers. It's available to pre-order now (opens in new tab).

Dolly Parton: Rockstar tracklist

1. Rockstar (with special guest Richie Sambora)

2. World on Fire

3. Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting)

4. Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry)

5. Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Lee)

6. Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty)

7. Either Or (feat. Kid Rock)

8. I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler & special guest Warren Haynes)

9. What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks & special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. Purple Rain

11. Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13. Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

16. Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John)

19. Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21. We Are The Champions

22. Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. What’s Up? (feat. Linda Perry)

25. You’re No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29. Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

