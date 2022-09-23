Disturbed announce new album Divisive, bring the arena metal power on new single Unstoppable

Disturbed have officially announced their upcoming eighth album, Divisive. The follow-up to 2018’s Evolution, it’s released on November 18.

Says frontman David Draiman of the new album: “Partisan tribal warfare has become a part of our regular existence nowadays. It’s one big battle of the cliques. The whole idea of the record is to be a wake-up call for everyone. Our society has become addicted to outrage.

“Music is the best cure for what ails us though. If only everyone reached out and used it. There’s no better environment to forget about all of this shit than live music. We can be together and realize we have more in common than not. Recognize what’s happening and let’s make a change for the better.”

The Chicago band have also released anthemic new single, Unstoppable. The song delivers on Draiman’s promise that Disturbed’s new album would sit “somewhere between The Sickness and Ten Thousand Fists.”

The 10-track album also features previous single Hey You. Other songs on the album include Bad Man, Love To Hate, Won’t Back Down and Don’t Tell Me.

Disturbed: Divisive tracklist

1. Hey You

2. Bad Man

3. Divisive

4. Unstoppable

5. Love to Hate

6. Feeding the Fire

7. Don’t Tell Me (featuring Ann Wilson)

8. Take Back Your Life

9. Part of Me

10. Won’t Back Down