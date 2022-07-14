Disturbed's new single Hey You is a 'wake up call': "We've become our own worst enemies"

Disturbed are back with brand new single, Hey You. Written in response to, well, just about everything that's happened in the world since the release of 2018's Evolution, Hey You is more directly a critique of what singer David Draiman calls "outrage addiction".

“It’s a wake-up call,” he says of the single. “We’ve become our own worst enemies. Civil discourse has become the exception instead of the norm. People have lost themselves in outrage addiction.

“Everywhere you look these days, hyper tribalism has taken hold. Those in power continue to use fear and hate mongering to further empower themselves, continuing to try to turn us against one another. Pick a subject…any subject, and those who wield power will do all they can to make it a divisive issue, encouraging people to pick a side, insisting that their viewpoint is the only correct one. This record is a critique of this dangerous status quo we are living in.”

Draiman's comments come a week after he praised bandmate Dan Donegan for taking on 'cancel culture' with a custom guitar design.

While the band have been celebrated for their ballads in recent years - including their cover of Simon and Garfunkel's The Sound Of Silence - Hey You takes their sound right back to the thumping riffs and bombastic vocals of the band's earlier records like The Sickness and Ten Thousand Fists.

Draiman had previously described Disturbed's upcoming eighth album as "90 percent heavy". The band are yet to reveal any release details for the record, but Hey You certainly suggests we should expect the album before the year is out. Watch this space..