Disturbed issue Immortalized stream

Disturbed have released a lyric video for the title track of their upcoming album Immortalized.
They announced their comeback following a four-year hiatus last month, and will release their sixth record on August 21 via Reprise Records.
They said keeping their return under wraps had been “torturous” and gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at studio sessions earlier this month.
The band said of Immortalized: “This album had the arduous task of, in some way, justifying the hiatus – giving the fans something that made it worth our time away from one another. We hope that it succeeds in that task.”
It’s available to pre-order in a variety of packages and via iTunes.
Disturbed feature in the latest edition of Metal Hammer – out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.
Immortalized tracklist
- The Eye Of The Storm 2. Immortalized 3. The Vengeful One 4. Open Your Eyes 5. The Light 6. What Are You Waiting For 7. You’re Mine 8. Who 9. Save Our Last Goodbye 10. Fire It Up 11. The Sound of Silence 12. Never Wrong 13. Who Taught You How To Hate 14. Tyrant (deluxe edition bonus track) 15. Legion of Monsters (deluxe edition bonus track) 16. The Brave And The Bold (deluxe edition bonus track)