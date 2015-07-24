Disturbed issue Immortalized stream

Disturbed have released a lyric video for the title track of their upcoming album Immortalized.

They announced their comeback following a four-year hiatus last month, and will release their sixth record on August 21 via Reprise Records.

They said keeping their return under wraps had been “torturous” and gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at studio sessions earlier this month.

The band said of Immortalized: “This album had the arduous task of, in some way, justifying the hiatus – giving the fans something that made it worth our time away from one another. We hope that it succeeds in that task.”

It’s available to pre-order in a variety of packages and via iTunes.

