Disturbed give fans glimpse of studio sessions

Disturbed have released the first in a series of videos capturing the making of their comeback album Immortalized.

The band announced last month that their four-year hiatus was over and they’d release their sixth album on August 21. Now they’re giving fans the chance to see what the recording sessions were like as they made the album in a Nevada studio under a veil of secrecy.

In the first episode, drummer Mike Wengren says: “We are in the middle of the Nevada desert, a secret location right outside Area 51. You don’t even know it’s happening right now and you won’t even see the footage until the record is done.

“You don’t even know there’s a record – it’s just gonna drop and hit you smack in the damn face.”

Frontman David Draiman said in the days after their comeback was confirmed that keeping it under wraps was a “torturous” process.

IMMORTALIZED TRACKLIST