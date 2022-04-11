Disturbed have finished recording their new album

Disturbed frontman David Draiman uploaded a post on Instagram over the weekend that suggests the Chicago band have finished recording their eighth studio album.

In the post (which has since been deleted), fans could spot a whiteboard that appeared to have ten tracks listed, including Divisive, Won't Back Down and Unstoppable as well as the tunings for each track.

Draiman also captioned the image with "And that's a wrap people. #HolyShitIsThisGood #epic @disturbed".

Although the album may now be recorded, we expect a release date to still be some way off while the band go through the mixing and mastering process. There's plenty to still be excited about though, especially with Draiman describing the album as being "somewhere between The Sickness and Ten Thousand Fists" when speaking to Full Metal Jackie earlier this year. He also added that it was "rhythmic, it's pummeling, it's anthemic, it's polysyncopated. It's meat-and-potatoes Disturbed."

Disturbed's last album Evolution came out in 2018 and featured a stronger emphasis on the band's softer, more melodic elements. Draiman has previously confirmed however that its follow-up would focus more on their heavier side.

Speaking to Full Metal Jackie, he said "[Disturbed] were dying to do the more aggressive stuff. We wanted to go back home. We wanted to go back to the 'groove so hard that you can't stop bobbing your head' kind of stuff. So, we're there, and we're loving it."

Last year, the singer had suggested that Disturbed's next recorded output would come in the form of "one or two" EPs. Speaking to HardDrive Radio host Lou Brutus, he said, "I think that when you write 10 songs and three of them actually get worked at radio."

"Maybe, if you're lucky, the fans are really familiar with half the record and the rest ends up sitting on a shelf, and if you do end up pulling it out one day, it's like an obscure, weird moment during the set, and it's almost like gratuitous for yourself. I don't wanna do that anymore. I wanna make everything count."

So while ten track titles have been revealed, the actual shape of Disturbed's next release still remains very much in the air.

