Disturbed announce arena-scale The Sickness 25th-anniversary UK and Europe tour, Megadeth opening

Disturbed have announced an arena-scale UK and European tour where they’ll play debut album The Sickness in full and have support from Megadeth.

The Chicago nu metal unit will perform across the continent from September 28 to October 28. The run is set to feature some of the biggest headline shows they’ve ever played, including a date at the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London, and will see the band do two sets: one celebrating The Sickness, then another composed of greatest hits.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 28, at 10am local time. See all dates and details below.

Disturbed first released The Sickness via Giant and Reprise on March 7, 2000. The album features some of the band’s most famous songs, including Down With The Sickness and Stupify, and reached number 29 on the US Billboard 200. It’s since been certified five times Platinum in the US and Gold in the UK.

On March 7 this year, the band will put out a 25th-anniversary edition of the album. This expanded version will include b-sides, demos and previously unreleased songs.

As well as reissues, Disturbed are also putting out new music. The band shared new single I Will Not Break on Friday, February 21, with lyrics that reference suicidal thoughts singer David Draiman had several years ago. The song was their first release via their own label Mother Culture Records and marked their first new music since eighth album Divisive dropped in 2022.

As for Megadeth, the thrash metal veterans released their latest album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! in 2022 and are still promoting it on the road. However, in December, frontman Dave Mustaine revealed that he was in the studio working on new music.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Right now I'm in the studio working with [engineer] Chris Rakestraw,” he said via X Spaces. “And everybody else is gone. Teemu [Mäntysaari, guitars] is in Switzerland and James [LoMenzo, bass] and Dirk [Verbeuren, drums] are in Los Angeles. So it’s just me here by myself with Chris.

“And Chris leaves tomorrow to go on a vacation, and I’m working up to the last second today to get as much done as I can before he takes off because we won’t be starting again until he returns somewhere around New Year’s Day. And at that point, it’s only a matter of a couple weeks before everybody converges on to the studio. And for that I’m pumped. And you guys are gonna be excited.”

Sep 28: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Oct 01: Dusseldorf PSD Bank Dome, Germany

Oct 03: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Oct 04: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Oct 06: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Oct 07: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Oct 10: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Oct 12: Paris Zenith, France

Oct 14: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Oct 15: Brussels Forest National Arena, Belgium

Oct 17: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Oct 18: Berlin Velodrome, Germany

Oct 20: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Oct 22: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Oct 24: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Oct 26: London The O2, UK

Oct 28: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK