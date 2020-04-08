District 97 premiere video for Bread & Yarn with Prog

District 97 have premiered their brand new video for Bread & Yarn with Prog. The song is taken from the Chicago proggers latest album Screens, which is out now through Cherry Red Records. You can watch the video in full below.

"Our video editor Phil Satterly did a great job of constructing a video that's not only timeless, but has particular resonance in this dark, confusing era we're all currently living through," drummer Jonathan Schang tells Prog of the video, which features live material from the band's performance at RoSfest 2018. "This is definitely a Music video for our times."

"This song is about being beaten down," adds guitarist Jim Tajishan. "'My eyes are black and swollen shut and I'm in bliss'. You've been beaten down to where you can't see things in front of you and you're fine with it, because seeing it everyday is too hard to deal with. My Dad used to say “don’t fill up on bread, you won’t eat your dinner!” whenever we went out to eat at restaurants...

"Part of the message of this song applies that in a more macro sense - Don’t fill your plate with things that are only meant to hold you over. The other part basically boils down our social posturing on the internet into a thick syrup... and then equates it to cat videos."

Order Screens here.