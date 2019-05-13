District 97 release a video trailer for their forthcoming Pre-Screens tour

District 97 have released a teaser trailer for their forthcoming US tour dates. You can watch it below. The Chicago quintet will release their new album, Screens, late this year, but the album will be made available to buy at the forthcoming shows.

"It took a lot of work and noses to the grindstone, but I'm thrilled we'll have advance copies of our new album Screens available on this run of dates," drummer Jonathan Schang told Prog. "It's a thrill to be sharing stages with incredible artists like Marillion, Tony Macalpine, Echotest, and Trey Gunn/Markus Reuter. We look forward to meeting old and new friends alike on the Pre-Screening Tour."

Screens will be released in September through Right Honorable Record Company/QEDG Management.

District 97 will play:

MI Allen Park Prestige Banquet Hall - May 14

ON Toronto Supermarket - 15

QC Montreal Petit Campus - 16

QC Marillion Montreal Weekend - 17

IL Chicagio Reggie's Music Joint - 29

WI Sturtevent Route 20 - 30

WA Seattle Seaprog - June 9

OR Eugene Lucky's Club - 10

OR Portland Bithouse Saloon - 11

CA Albany The Ivy Room - 12

CA Los Angeles Molly Malone's -13

Tickets and info from the band website.