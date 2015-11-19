District 97 launch tour crowdfunder

District 97 have launched a crowdfunding campaign to assist with their planned UK tour in March and mainland Europe dates in April.

It follows the announcement of a new lineup, with bassist Tim Seisser and keyboardist Andrew Lawrence replacing Patrick Mulcahy and Rob Clearfield respectively.

The band last year funded the release of third album In Vaults with the support of fans.

District 97 say: “All the puzzle pieces are in place and we are ready to come play for you. The question becomes, how can we do this without losing our necks?

“Back when the music industry was booming, record labels used to bankroll world tours and provide bands with booking agents who would sort out all the particulars. That model has all but evaporated.

“So we humbly come before you yet again, and ask that you join us in helping us spread District 97 music near and far. Your pledge will help us thrive as a band and significantly widen our fan base – which can lead to more opportunities in the future.”

Pledge points include an exclusive live album and tour diary, personalised tour shirt, and the opportunity to bring the band to a chosen location to perform.

They add: “In the event that this Kickstarter is not funded, the tour will go on, because we feel we owe it to our fans. However, we will take a massive financial hit – and this would more than likely be the last major touring endeavour we’d be able to undertake for the foreseeable future. We are asking for the bare minimum to cover our travel expenses to avoid that fate.”

UK dates are with the Dave Kerzner Band. US dates and further European dates may be added to the current itinerary.

Mar 25: Cheltenham The Cotswold Inn, UK

Mar 26: London Borderline, UK

Mar 27: Leicester Musician, UK

Mar 28: Bilston Robin 2, UK

Mar 29: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Mar 31: Russellsheim Das Rind, Germany

Apr 01: Reichenbach Art Rock IV Festival, Germany

Apr 02: Nuremburg Z-Bau, Germany

Apr 03: Zoetermeer Prog Dreams Festival, Netherlands

May 17: Dunellen Roxy & Duke’s, NJ