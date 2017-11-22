Dirty Thrills add extra UK tour dates

Dirty Thrills have added four headline dates to their previously announced concerts with Gun and InMe.

The new shows will see the London based blues-rock outfit play in Birmingham, Norwich and Manchester in December, with an extra London date scheduled for February.

Dirty Thrills have lined up the live performances in support of their new album Heavy Living, which arrived in September via Frontiers Music srl.

The band are said to feature “lung-busting, powerful vocals from Louis James, killer guitar riffs from Jack Fawdry and solid low-end grooves from the rhythm section of Aaron Plows and Steve Corrigan” with “each member’s wide-ranging influences combing to produce a pool of sound similar to current rock icons such as Queens Of The Stone Age, The Black Keys and Rival Sons.”

Tickets for the new shows are now available, while a list of the band’s upcoming tour dates can be seen below.

Dec 02: Glasgow Barrowlands (with Gun)

Dec 08: Manchester Academy (with Gun & InMe)

Dec 09: London Electric Ballroom (with Gun & InMe)

Dec 12: Birmingham O2 Academy 3

Dec 13: Norwich Waterfront Studios

Dec 15: Manchester FAC251

Feb 28: London Underworld

The Dirty Thrills: Blues, Politics, and good old-fashioned rock'n'roll