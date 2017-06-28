Watch Dirty Thrills in Law Man video

Dirty Thrills have released a video for their new track Law Man exclusively with Classic Rock.

The single will appear on the London-based band’s upcoming album Heavy Living which is due out on September 15 via Frontiers, with frontman Louis James describing Law Man as a song “about one man’s fight for freedom, only to be struck down by a figure of austerity.”

Dirty Thrills are said to feature “lung-busting, powerful vocals from Louis James, killer guitar riffs from Jack Fawdry and solid low-end grooves from the rhythm section of Aaron Plows and Steve Corrigan” with “each member’s wide-ranging influences combing to produce a pool of sound similar to current rock icons such as Queens Of The Stone Age, The Black Keys and Rival Sons.”

Dirty Thrills will appear at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair which takes place at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, between July 28-30, with the band planning further live dates for later in the year.

Further details will be released in due course. Find the Heavy Living cover art and tracklist below.

Dirty Thrills Heavy Living tracklist

I’ll Be With You Go Slow Law Man Hanging Around Lonely Soul No Resolve Interlude The Brave Rabbit Hole Drunk Words Get Loose

