Dimmu Borgir start album No.10

Dimmu Borgir have begun pre-production work on their tenth album, they’ve confirmed.

The follow-up to 2010 release Abrahadabra is expected before the end of the year, and comes after the Norwegian trio took some time off.

Last year guitarist Silenoz told Infernal TV: “We’re always writing music. Usually we take a couple of years between each release, but now it’s two more.

“But we haven’t rushed – we’d rather take our time and make an album that we can fully appreciate and stand behind.”

The symphonic black metal outfit are also planning a live DVD release this year. Silenoz said in October: “Everything is just sitting there and waiting. I hope we can sort it out as soon as possible.”