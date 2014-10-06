Dimmu Borgir DVD out in 2015 says axeman Silenoz

Dimmu Borgir's long-awaited orchestra-backed live DVD will be released next year, according to guitarist Silenoz.

The Norwegian symphonic black metal outfit recorded an exclusive live show in Oslo in May 2011, complete with 53 members of the Norwegian Radio Orchestra and a 30-strong cast from the Schola Cantorum choir.

It was aired on Norwegian TV and recorded for a DVD release called Forces Of The Northern Night, which has been on the back burner ever since.

Silenoz tells Scuzz: “It should have been out the same year, but it got put on hold. But it sounds really good. We remixed and remastered it.

“Everything is just sitting there and waiting. It will hopefully be out by the beginning of next year. Certain things have to fall into place, and it’s not really up to us. But once we have that out, we can have a new release that we can promote and tour with, so I hope we can sort it out as soon as possible.”

Silenoz says the experience of recording with an orchestra was “really special.” He adds: “When you have a hundred people on stage, the percentage of something going wrong is definitely there, but it was really, really good.

“You think your band is professional, then you play with an orchestra, and then you know, ‘Oh, we’re not so professional after all.’”

Dimmu Borgir’s most recent album was 2010’s Abrahadabra.