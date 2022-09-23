Dim Gray announce Oslo album launch show

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Norwegian art rock trio Dim Gray have just released their new album Firmament

Dim Gray
(Image credit: Michael Heller)

Fresh from their support slots with Big Big Train, Norwegian art rock trio Dim Gray have announced they will play a special album launch show in their home town of Oslo for friends, family and their local fan base. Dim Gray released their second album Firmament through English Electric Recordings earlier this month.

The band will play Oslo's Belleville venue on October 8, performing an extended set consisting of songs from both their albums Flown and Firmament as well as welcoming several guest musician’s to the stage.

“We are really looking forward to celebrating the release of Firmament with our home crowd," singer and keyboard player Oskar Holldorff tells Prog. "Especially as we will be joined on stage by Ellen-Martine Gismervik and Hanna Nicoline Krohn Moland, who played cello and violin on the album. We will play a longer set than we’ve ever played before, and debuting a lot of new songs from Firmament alongside some of the songs from Flown.”

The evening will be covered by award-winning photographer/videographer Anne-Marie Forker.

